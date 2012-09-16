Rea pleased with MotoGP debut

Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea talks to BBC Sport's Azi Farni about his MotoGP debut after finishing eighth in San Marino.

World Superbike rider Rea is standing in for the injured world champion Casey Stoner at Repsol Honda for two Grands Prix, and is happy with the progress he has made learning the new bike, though admits he is "nowhere near the limit".

Rea will deputise for Stoner again at the next race in Aragon on 30 September following another round of the WSBK championship at the Portimao Circuit in Portugal.

Available to UK users only.

