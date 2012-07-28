Lorenzo snatches pole from Stoner
- From the section MotoGP
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Lorenzo snatched pole position from Casey Stoner at the Laguna Seca circuit.
Reigning champion Stoner looked set to finish on pole before the Spaniard set the fastest time in his final lap.
Dani Pedrosa was third, with British racer Cal Crutchlow qualifying fifth fastest.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired