Lorenzo snatches pole from Stoner

  • From the section MotoGP

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Lorenzo snatched pole position from Casey Stoner at the Laguna Seca circuit.

Reigning champion Stoner looked set to finish on pole before the Spaniard set the fastest time in his final lap.

Dani Pedrosa was third, with British racer Cal Crutchlow qualifying fifth fastest.

