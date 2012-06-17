Cal Crutchlow reveals he is "a little bit emotional" following a stunning comeback in the British MotoGP from last on the grid to take sixth place on the last lap at Silverstone.

Crutchlow admits he "lied a little bit" in order to take part in the Grand Prix after being told by hospital staff he was not fit enough to ride following a crash in practice that left him with a broken and dislocated left ankle.

The Tech 3 Yamaha rider thanks the circuit's medical staff and the British fans for their support after storming through the field and into fourth place in the world championship standings.

