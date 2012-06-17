Crutchlow on Silverstone comeback

  • From the section MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow reveals he is "a little bit emotional" following a stunning comeback in the British MotoGP from last on the grid to take sixth place on the last lap at Silverstone.

Crutchlow admits he "lied a little bit" in order to take part in the Grand Prix after being told by hospital staff he was not fit enough to ride following a crash in practice that left him with a broken and dislocated left ankle.

The Tech 3 Yamaha rider thanks the circuit's medical staff and the British fans for their support after storming through the field and into fourth place in the world championship standings.

Available to UK users only.

