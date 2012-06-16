Ducati disaster in qualifying

  • From the section MotoGP

Ducati suffer a turbulent qualifying session for the British MotoGP at Silverstone as both Valentino Rossi and Nicky Hayden crash out in near-identical fashion, under braking for the Vale chicane.

Fortunately both riders escaped unharmed and went on to set lap times on their spare bikes, with Hayden starting from seventh and seven-time world champion Rossi down in 10th.

Hayden and Rossi lie seventh and ninth in the championship respectively going into Sunday's Grand Prix.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Miedema finishes 'beautiful' Arsenal goal

Video

Coleman wins men's 100m gold in 9.76

Video

Deontay Wilder settles football's biggest beefs

Video

Meeting Messi & being an Eminem 'fan boy'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Teenager James scores first WSL goal for Man Utd

Video

'Screams of celebration' as USA's Price wins hammer throw

Video

They probably got it right - Johnson on Gemili photo-finish controversy

Video

City need to fight to defend title - Guardiola

Video

Man Utd beat Liverpool to secure first WSL win

Video

GB's Asher-Smith wins 100m heat to progress

Video

What's in Richard Kilty's phone?

Video

Aurier red card was 'unfair' - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you