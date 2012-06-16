Ducati suffer a turbulent qualifying session for the British MotoGP at Silverstone as both Valentino Rossi and Nicky Hayden crash out in near-identical fashion, under braking for the Vale chicane.

Fortunately both riders escaped unharmed and went on to set lap times on their spare bikes, with Hayden starting from seventh and seven-time world champion Rossi down in 10th.

Hayden and Rossi lie seventh and ninth in the championship respectively going into Sunday's Grand Prix.

Available to UK users only.