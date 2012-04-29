Cal Crutchlow tells BBC Sport's Matt Roberts he is scared of a clever mouse on the loose in his motorhome in the Jerez paddock ahead of equalling his best-ever MotoGP finish with fourth place at the Spanish MotoGP.

The mouse has managed to avoid a multitude of traps set for him as well as eluding a rat-catching dog, with Tech 3 Yamaha rider Crutchlow sending partner Lucy Heron to investigate strange noises, admitting he is "scared" of the rodents.

