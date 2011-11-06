MotoGP salutes Simoncelli in Valencia
- From the section MotoGP
Marco Simoncelli's close friend and 1993 world champion Kevin Schwantz rides the Italian's San Carlo Honda Gresini RC212V bike, in honour of Simoncelli who died in October.
Schwantz led riders from all three categories of the championship in a lap of the Tormo circuit, ahead of the Valencia MotoGP, which was won by Casey Stoner.
There were also fireworks for Simoncelli, who died after crashing during the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang.
