Thousands gather for Simoncelli funeral
- From the section MotoGP
Thousands of fans have filled the streets of Coriano, Italy to pay their final respects to MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli.
The Italian was killed after a horrific accident in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.
The funeral service was shown live on Italian television.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired