Edwards will be devastated - Toseland

  • From the section MotoGP

Former Moto GP rider and double World Superbike champion James Toseland says his former team-mate Colin Edwards will be suffering following a "tragic" fatal collision with Marco Simoncelli at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Toseland rode with Edwards for Tech 3 Yamaha in 2008, and says the American "was in the wrong place at the wrong time" when he and the Italian's friend and compatriot Valentino Rossi both came together in the "freak crash" with the 24-year old Gresini Honda rider.

Top videos

Video

'Look good, feel good, do great!' Athletes on looking fierce on the track

Video

Emotional scenes as Dennis defends world time trial title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

When Chelcee's grandad stopped Harry Wilson for a photo

Video

Rebels: Meet the first ever female YouTube football team

Video

'He takes an early bath!' Wet Yorkshire weather causes two huge crashes

  • From the section Cycling
Video

How will the Giants cope with losing star Barkley?

Video

Watch the best tries as Uruguay stage comeback to stun Fiji

Video

'I'd go blind looking in Aubameyang's wardrobe'

Video

Street Athletics: Average Joes versus world records

Video

USA's Dygert eases to time trial victory in Yorkshire

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Gabriel scores hat-trick of touchdowns in Bears rout

Video

Watch all the goals from Golden Boot winner Rapinoe

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you