Simoncelli's fatal crash explained

  • From the section MotoGP

BBC Sport's Moto GP commentator Charlie Cox explains in detail how the crash that caused the death of Marco Simoncelli during the Malaysian Grand Prix occurred.

The Gresini Honda rider was tragically killed on lap two in Sepang after falling from his bike and being struck by both Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi, both of whom Cox describes as "inconsolable" following the incident, with Rossi leading the tributes to his compatriot and 2008 250cc world champion Simoncelli.

Top videos

Video

'Look good, feel good, do great!' Athletes on looking fierce on the track

Video

Emotional scenes as Dennis defends world time trial title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

When Chelcee's grandad stopped Harry Wilson for a photo

Video

Rebels: Meet the first ever female YouTube football team

Video

'He takes an early bath!' Wet Yorkshire weather causes two huge crashes

  • From the section Cycling
Video

How will the Giants cope with losing star Barkley?

Video

Watch the best tries as Uruguay stage comeback to stun Fiji

Video

'I'd go blind looking in Aubameyang's wardrobe'

Video

Street Athletics: Average Joes versus world records

Video

USA's Dygert eases to time trial victory in Yorkshire

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Gabriel scores hat-trick of touchdowns in Bears rout

Video

Watch all the goals from Golden Boot winner Rapinoe

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you