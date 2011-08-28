Tough conditions make win special - Stoner

  • From the section MotoGP

MotoGP championship leader Casey Stoner praises his Honda team following his win at the United States MotoGP in Indianapolis.

The Australian admits that track conditions made things "pretty tough".

Stoner came in 4.828 seconds ahead of last year's Indy winner Dani Pedrosa, while American Ben Spies was third at the Brickyard.

