Tough conditions make win special - Stoner
- From the section MotoGP
MotoGP championship leader Casey Stoner praises his Honda team following his win at the United States MotoGP in Indianapolis.
The Australian admits that track conditions made things "pretty tough".
Stoner came in 4.828 seconds ahead of last year's Indy winner Dani Pedrosa, while American Ben Spies was third at the Brickyard.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired