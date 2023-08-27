Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Choong trains and studies at the University of Bath

Britain's Joe Choong made home advantage count with a superb display to retain his Pentathlon World Championships title in Bath.

The Olympic champion had a 10-second lead going into the laser-run after strong riding, fencing and swimming performances.

He held off the challenge of Mexico's Emiliano Hernandez before pulling away.

Fellow Briton Kerenza Bryson was third in the women's race behind defending champion Elena Micheli of Italy.

Bryson's performance gives GB another quota place for next year's Paris Olympics.

Britain also took silver in both the men's and women's team events with Myles Pillage and Charlie Brown joining Choong and Olivia Green and Jess Varley completing the women's team.