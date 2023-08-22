Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Joe Choong celebrates winning the modern pentathlon gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Modern Pentathlon World Championships Date : Sunday, 27 August Times: Women's final 10:15-12:30 BST & men's final 15:15-17:30 BST Venue: Bath Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & the BBC Sport App.

This year's Modern Pentathlon World Championships are the first to be staged in Britain since 2009 and the finals will be live on BBC Sport.

The Championships take place at the University of Bath from 21-28 August with up to six quota places at the Paris Olympics next year at stake.

Britain's Olympic and world champion Joe Choong will bid to defend the men's individual title he won last year in Egypt.

He will be joined in the men's squad by Myles Pillage and Charlie Brown, who won team gold with Choong at the European Games, as well as Ross Charlton who finished fifth in July's European Junior Championships.

Two members of the British women's team who won gold in Egypt - Olivia Green and Jessica Varley - will also be seeking medals.

Kerenza Bryson, a World Cup winner earlier this season, and Emma Whitaker, the world's Best Junior Female Pentathlete of 2022, complete a strong individual line-up.

This year the Championships will be contested in the new 90-minute format that will be at the Olympics.

The order of the disciplines will be 35 minutes of equestrian (jumping), 20 minutes of fencing (epee), 15 minutes of swimming (200m freestyle) and 20 minutes combined event (laser run).

The BBC will show live coverage of the men's and women's finals on its digital platforms on Sunday, 27 August, starting from 10:15 BST.

