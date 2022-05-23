Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

'Absolutely phenomenal' - GB's Jamie Cooke claims gold with stunning sprint finish

Great Britain's former modern pentathlon world champion Jamie Cooke has retired aged 31 to become head coach of the Greece national team.

Cooke became the first British man to win the world title for 25 years in 2018 in a stunning sprint finish.

He also won the European title in 2019 and competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, finishing ninth last year in an event won by team-mate Joe Choong.

"It is a massive opportunity for me," said Cooke.

"Greece has some fantastic young athletes who, with the right guidance, have the potential to really establish the country on the world pentathlon circuit.

"My role covers all areas from managing the team, overseeing the budget, developing the grassroots and getting directly involved in coaching."

Jon Pett, performance director at Pentathlon GB, added: "This is the right opportunity for Jamie to pursue at this time.

"It will teach him a lot and he will discover things about himself that he doesn't already know. It's a great way of continuing to give back to the sport."