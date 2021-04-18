Last updated on .From the section Modern pentathlon

Choong competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Great Britain's Joe Choong put in an impressive performance as he won Modern Pentathlon World Cup gold in Sofia.

Choong set the fastest time in the swim and secured second spot in the fencing in Bulgaria.

He was second going into the final discipline - a combined run and shoot - and got the better of Belarusian Ilya Palazkov to take victory.

"These are definitely the worst conditions I have ever run in," said 25-year-old Choong.

"It's like being back at home doing cross country when I used to run at school. I've never fallen over so many times in the combined event."

A day earlier, fellow Briton Francesca Summers won her first-ever Modern Pentathlon World Cup medal by claiming silver.