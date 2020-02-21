Coronavirus: Modern Pentathlon World Championships moved due to outbreak

Great Britain's Joe Choong takes on China's Shuai Luo during the men's fencing at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup

The 2020 Modern Pentathlon World Championships have been moved to Mexico due to travel restrictions imposed following the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The competition was due to take place in Xiamen from 25-31 May but has been switched to Cancun on the same dates.

Organisers said they were left with 'no choice' but to relocate the event.

Athletes can secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Championships.

The President of the International Union of Modern Pentathlon, Dr Klaus Schormann, said: "The past few weeks have been a difficult time for all involved in international sport, and our movement is no exception.

"We are very sorry that the coronavirus outbreak has caused so much disruption and left us with no choice but to move our flagship annual competition away from China."

Coronavirus has killed more than 2,200 people in China, with over 70,000 cases diagnosed worldwide.

A number of other high-profile sporting events have already been postponed because of the disease.

Two European Tour golf tournaments have been postponed because of the outbreak.

Asian Champions League football matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed until May.