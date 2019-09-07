Modern Pentathlon World Championships: Britain's Joe Choong wins silver

Joe Choong claimed victory in the World Cup Final in Japan in June

Britain's Joe Choong rounded off a remarkable 2019 season by claiming silver at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Hungary.

The 24-year-old, who secured his Tokyo Olympics qualifying spot with a World Cup Final win in June, added another major medal after beating South Korea's Jun Woong-tae.

France's Valentin Belaud finished third in Budapest.

Choong also took team bronze alongside Jamie Cooke and Tom Toolis.

"I've had an absolutely amazing season, not finishing lower than fifth in any of the competitions I've entered," Choong said after victory on Saturday.

"I wouldn't have believed anyone, least of all me, would have had a season like this so getting a world silver is a great way to finish it off."

Britain won two medals in the women's event on Friday.