Britain's Kate French wins bronze and team silver at modern pentathlon Worlds

Kate French (left) secured a Tokyo Olympic spot for Team GB in August

Britain's Kate French has added a bronze medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Budapest to her European silver in August.

The 28-year-old also joined with Joanna Muir and Francesca Summers to win team silver on Friday.

It continues a successful year for British athletes, who have won medals at all eight major championships at senior level in 2019.

French's silver at the European Championships secured an Olympic spot.

"I'm so happy with the bronze medal," French said after claiming her first World Championship medal.

"I had a solid day across all disciplines. I could have picked up a few more points here and there so it wasn't a perfect day and I know there's still more to come."

The men's final takes place in Budapest on Saturday with Joe Choong, Jamie Cooke, Tom Toolis and Sam Curry all competing for the British team.