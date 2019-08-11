Kate French wins modern pentathlon European silver

French (second right) also helped Great Britain to team gold earlier in the week

Britain's Kate French won silver at the modern pentathlon European Championships to secure Great Britain a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification spot.

French, who finished fifth at the Rio 2016 Olympics, accumulated 1381 points, nine behind new European champion Laura Asadauskaite of Lithuania.

Iryna Prasiantsova of Belarus won bronze, with Britain's Jo Muir finishing fourth in Bath.

"I'm over the moon with second place," said French, 27.

"I had to really fight today, nothing really came easy. I had a really good ride, which I was so pleased with, and that put me in a good position for the final event.

"I just had to hold on really - I had Laura chasing me down. I did try and stay with her but she's so fast."

On Saturday, French's British team-mate Jamie Cooke, 28, won European gold in the men's individual competition.

Earlier in the week, Great Britain won gold in both the men's and women's team events, plus the men's relay and the mixed relay.