Modern Pentathlon: Joe Choong wants to break 'GB curse' in Tokyo

Great Britain modern pentathlete Joe Choong is looking to break new ground in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Modern pentathlon has featured at every Olympic Games since 1912 but GB have never won a men's individual medal.

"I've always been really confident," he said. "I'd love to be able to go and break the curse, so to speak."

Choong, 24, who finished 10th in his Olympic debut in Rio, will lead GB in the European Championships, which are being held in Bath this week.

Great Britain team for Bath Men: Joe Choong, Jamie Cooke, Sam Curry, Tom Toolis

Women: Kate French, Jo Muir, Francesca Summers, Jess Varle

Relays: Oliver Murray, Myles Pillage, Kerenza Bryson, Zoe Davison, Charlie Follett

Choong has already booked a place in Tokyo by winning there in the World Cup Final in June.

World champion Jamie Cooke and Kate French, who won silver in last year's Europeans, can join him by finishing in the top eight in Bath.

Choong remembers his Rio experience as a bittersweet one. He was second going into the laser run - the shooting - only to slip down the field.

"In the end nerves got the better of me. My memories of Rio are I didn't shoot that well," he said. "I want to redeem myself and get a medal at the next Olympics."

British women have won five Olympic medals since pentathlon was added in 2000, but Rio was the first time there was no British representation on the podium.