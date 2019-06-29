Modern pentathlon: Great Britain's Joe Choong wins World Cup Final gold

Joe Choong won the first World Cup medal of his career in April

Great Britain's Joe Choong won gold at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final in Tokyo, securing a 2020 Olympics qualification spot.

The 24-year-old already had two silver medals and a fifth place finish in his three 2019 World Cup appearances.

Team-mates Jamie Cooke and Tom Toolis finished 11th and 14th in Saturday's men's final.

Friday's women's final saw Kate French finish eighth, with Jess Varley 27th and Francesca Summers 34th.

The final is the fifth round of the World Cup series, after stages in Egypt, Bulgaria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

It also doubles as an Olympic qualifying event for next year's Games, with the winners of the men's and women's finals directly qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

