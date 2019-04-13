Modern Pentathlon: Joe Choong wins World Cup silver in Sofia

From the section

Joe Choong won the first World Cup medal of his career

Britain's Olympic pentathlete Joe Choong claimed his first World Cup medal with an impressive silver in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Choong, who won European bronze last year, performed a brilliant sprint in the final 150m of the laser-run discipline to clinch second place.

"To see the hard work pay off was really encouraging," Choong, 23, said.

Manuel Padilla of Mexico took gold with German Fabian Liebig third, while Briton Tom Toolis was a strong sixth.

Britain's world champion Jamie Cooke came 16th after difficulties in the shooting range.

On Friday, in the women's event, GB's Francesca Summers (fourth) and Joanna Muir (ninth) secured the best World Cup results of their careers.

The women's individual event was won by Marie Oteiza of France with Lithuanian London 2012 Olympic champion Laura Asadauskaite second and Italian Alice Sotero taking home bronze.