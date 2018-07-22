Britain's Joe Choong wins bronze at European Modern Pentathlon Championships

Choong finished 10th in his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games

Modern Pentathlete Joe Choong has claimed Britain's second medal of the 2018 European Championships with bronze in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

The 23-year-old, who was 10th in his Olympic debut at Rio 2016, was in fourth position after the swimming, fencing and show jumping phases.

A strong performance in the laser-run combined event saw him secure the first major individual medal of his career.

Team-mate Kate French won silver in the women's event on Saturday.

The men's competition was won by Valentin Prades of France, with Hungarian Adam Marosi finishing second.

Team GB Rio Olympian Jamie Cooke was forced to withdraw from the final after becoming ill overnight.