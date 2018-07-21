Britain's Kate French wins silver at European Modern Pentathlon Championships
- From the section Modern pentathlon
British Olympian Kate French has won silver at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Hungary.
The 27-year-old went into the final laser-run stage in fifth position after the fencing, swimming and show jumping stages.
A strong showing in the final combined event saw her finish behind winner Marie Oteiza of France, but ahead of third-placed Hungarian Sarolta Kovacs.
Jo Muir was 17th and fellow Briton Samantha Murray 35th.