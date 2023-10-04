Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought to a controversial draw in September

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has undergone surgery on her hand.

The Mexican retained her title via a controversial draw against Valentina Shevchenko in their rematch last month.

Grasso, 30, said she broke her hand in the fight but fought through the pain.

"I didn't think it was serious until I wanted to return to training," Grasso said on Instagram of the injury.

"I know I will be mega ready for the trilogy [with Shevchenko]."

A split decision draw against Kyrgyzstan's Shevchenko meant Grasso retained her title in Las Vegas.

The brilliant fight was marred by the scorecard of one judge, who gave Grasso a 10-8 score in the final round.

One judge gave Grasso a 48-47 victory, another a 48-47 win to Shevchenko and the final scorecard read 47-47.

Grasso submitted long-time champion Shevchenko in March in a big upset to win the flyweight title.

A third fight is expected between the rivals next year.