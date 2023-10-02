Bellator 300: Linton Vassell v Ryan Bader title fight scrapped after Briton withdraws
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Britain's Linton Vassell has withdrawn from his heavyweight title fight against Ryan Bader at Bellator 300 in San Diego, California on 7 October.
Vassell, 40, was bidding to win his first Bellator world title at the third attempt after defeats at light-heavyweight in 2014 and 2017.
No replacement has been announced for the card containing three title bouts.
Russia's Usman Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight belt against American Brent Primus in the main event.
The co-main sees a women's featherweight title clash between Brazilian champion Cris Cyborg and America's Cat Zingano.
On the undercard, women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche defends her belt in an all-American contest with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt aims to bounce back from defeat by Zingano as she takes on American Sara McMann.
