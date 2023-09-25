Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Adesanya lost to Sean Strickland in their fight at UFS 293

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has apologised for getting "behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner" in Auckland.

Adesanya pleaded guilty to drink driving when he attended a court hearing in New Zealand and will return for sentencing on 10 January.

"I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong," said Adesanya.

"I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."

Nigeria-born New Zealander Adesanya was beaten by Sean Strickland earlier this month when he lost his middleweight title at UFC 293.

