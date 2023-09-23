Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paddy Pimblett has secured three finishes in his four UFC fights

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is set to return to action against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in Las Vegas in December.

The Liverpudlian, 28, suffered an ankle injury in his last fight in December 2022, when he beat Jared Gordan by a unanimous decision at UFC 282.

He underwent surgery three times in March to repair ankle ligament damage.

UFC president Dana White announced his addition to UFC 296, saying: "It is going to be one of the best cards of the year."

Pimblett will return to the octagon against 39-year-old American Ferguson following a successful 2022 in which he won three fights, extending his record to four consecutive victories since signing with the promotion in 2021.

The lightweight submitted Rodrigo Vargas in March and Jordan Leavitt in July, before co-headlining in the win over Gordon.

White said: "Paddy is on a six-fight win streak [not all in the UFC], five of those have come by finish, and Tony Ferguson is always exciting - the former interim champion in the lightweight division."

Pimblett will join fellow Briton Leon Edwards on the card.

Edwards, 32, will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington as the co-main event alongside flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja's first defence against Brandon Royval.