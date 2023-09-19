Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Former featherweight champion AJ McKee will fight Sidney Outlaw in a lightweight bout at Bellator 301 in Chicago on 17 November.

McKee is set to return after pulling out of a July bout against Patricky Pitbull with a bacterial infection.

He last defeated Roberto de Souza in December, while fellow American Outlaw, 31, beat Islam Mamedov in August.

McKee, 28, will be seeking his third victory at lightweight since moving up from featherweight last year.

The card in Illinois is headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson.

In the co-main event, champion Sergio Pettis will seek to unify the bantamweight division when he takes on interim title holder Patchy Mix.