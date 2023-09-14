Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones has 12 wins and two losses, with one no contest

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones will take on Luxembourg's Yann Liasse at Cage Warriors 161 in Dublin on 14 October.

Jones, 28, last fought in July as he marked his return to the cage with an impressive first-round stoppage of Alexandre Ribeiro in Rome.

The Blaenavon fighter moved to 12 wins and two losses (one no contest).

Liasse, 32, boasts a professional record of 9-2, with his last fight a defeat by George Hardwick for the Cage Warriors lightweight title in April.

A win for Jones could potentially set up a bout with Hardwick for the Cage Warriors title.

Jones was previously a two-weight world champion with the promotion.

In August, Middlesbrough's Hardwick, 26, missed out on a UFC contract via Dana White's Contender Series as he was beaten by Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady.