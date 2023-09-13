Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

I hid MMA world title from Russian soldiers - Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov will defend his welterweight title against Jason Jackson at Bellator 301 in Chicago, Illinois on 17 November.

Ukraine's Amosov, 30, beat Logan Storley in February in his first bout since helping to defend his country against Russia's invasion.

Jamaica's Jackson, 32, comes into the contest on a six-fight win streak.

In the co-main event, Sergio Pettis will face Patchy Mix for the undisputed bantamweight title.

Mix, 30, won the Bantamweight World Grand Prix in April for the interim belt while champion and fellow American Pettis, 30, was out injured.

Pettis returned to action in June after over 18 months out following a torn anterior cruciate ligament, defending his belt against Brazil's Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire.

Elsewhere, Freire's brother, Patricky, faces Russia's Alexander Shabliy in the semi-finals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix.

And Britain's Tim Wilde looks to extend his four-fight win streak as he takes on American Mike Hamel at lightweight.