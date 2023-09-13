Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Kayla Harrison missed out on a record third PFL world title following defeat to Larissa Pacheco in November 2022

Two-time Professional Fighters League champion Kayla Harrison is set to return to action against Julia Budd on 24 November.

The 33-year-old American has not fought since a shock defeat by Larissa Pacheco 10 months ago.

The featherweight non-title bout at the Anthem in Washington DC forms part of the 2023 PFL World Championship card.

The night, billed as "the richest in MMA", features six title fights, each with $1m (£801,000) prizes on the line.

The bout marks a change in weight class for Harrison, who will be moving down from lightweight, where she was crowned champion of the PFL's seasonal format in 2019 and 2021.

Harrison has also been confirmed to feature in the PFL's Super Fight Division which launches in 2024.

The new division is separate from its league format, and is set to "showcase the best MMA fighters and biggest global fighting stars on the planet", according to the organisation.

Others fighters signed to compete in the division include former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul and multi-weight boxing world champion Amanda Serrano.