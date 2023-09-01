Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tom Aspinall will be cageside to watch Ciryl Gane fight Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris on Saturday.

The Briton is eager to face the winner as he continues his push to secure a shot at the heavyweight title.

Aspinall, 30, stopped Marcin Tybura in one round in July and already has his eyes set on his next fight.

"They are the two options, I don't have to look too far or worry about a million different people," Aspinall said.

"I can fight the winner of Gane and Spivac, or I fight [Sergei] Pavlovich."

Former title challenger Gane aims to get back to winning ways in front of his home fans against Moldova's Spivac in the main event at the Accor Arena.

Jon Jones defends the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic on 11 November in New York. Russia's Pavlovich is the back-up fighter should either man be forced to pull out.

Aspinall, who came back from a year-long knee injury to beat Tybura, also intends to attend that fight.

He is taking a more public approach to pushing for bouts and being cageside for Gane v Spivac is part of that new strategy.

After seeing his perfect UFC career derailed by a terrible knee injury, Aspinall say he feels like a new fighter.

"There's going to be a pre-injury Tom and a post-injury Tom, it's two different people," said Aspinall.

"I've convinced myself I'm going to be UFC heavyweight champion, simple as that.

"I believed it [before] but I had imposter syndrome, maybe. I was just kind of enjoying the journey and I think I was still in disbelief that I got to where I am.

"I feel like I'm starting again, it's a new bit of my career. This next seven, eight, nine years or whatever until I retire will be my best."

Rhys McKee (left) is back in the UFC while Caolan Loughran makes his debut

On the undercard in Paris are Tyrone's Caolan Loughran and Ballymena's Rhys McKee.

Northern Irishman McKee is making his return to the UFC having been cut by the MMA promotion in 2020.

McKee, 27, fights Ange Loosa in a welterweight bout, while Loughran has had to deal with a last-minute reshuffle of his fight.

Irish bantamweight Loughran was originally scheduled to fight Yanis Ghemmouri, but now faces France's Taylor Lapilus as the UFC were forced to re-match fighters following several withdrawals in fight week.

Like McKee, Loughran was a champion in Cage Warriors and the 27-year-old aims to extend his undefeated record to nine fights against Lapilus.