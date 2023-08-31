Watch: 'UFC return the first step, I want to be best in the world'

Rhys McKee says he wants to be the best mixed martial artist in the world, as he prepares to return to the UFC.

The 27-year-old's first UFC deal ended after back-to-back defeats in 2020 by Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono.

He returns to MMA's top tier against welterweight Ange Loosa at UFC Paris on Saturday.

"Nobody in the world will be able to deal with me when I show what I can do," said the confident Northern Irish fighter.

"A lot of people are talking about the success of re-signing with the UFC, but it's not that for me. Getting in the UFC is just the first step of the journey.

"It's about getting this win, then getting the next one, the next one and then getting into title contention and being that number one guy in the world.

"It's a rough sport to do, it's not easy and there are a lot of days if you wonder if you are in the right sport, but I am doing this for the ultimate goal of being world number one."

McKee feels he is a better fighter before his UFC return in the French capital and says he is "back in the big show".

After his exit from the UFC, he went on to win the Cage Warriors welterweight title, defending it with victory over Jimmy Wallhead in April.

"I'm in a better position and I'm more ready than I ever was before," McKee said.

"At the time I felt so ready, but I know I maybe wasn't as ready as I am now.

"It feels a bit sweeter and I'm relishing to shine under those lights again.

"The main lesson has always been patience. Everything will fall in the right place in the right time. I went and fought three good guys and finished three good guys.

"I've developed as a fighter and an adult. I've become a more patient person. That's all going to stand by me."

Difference to 2020 'vast'

After an impressive stint with Cage Warriors, McKee was jettisoned into the UFC to fight Chimaev at six days' notice in 2020.

His time with the organisation ended after losing against Morono, but his subsequent Cage Warriors World title put him back on the map and he says the difference in preparation has been "vast".

"Training has been good. It's been intense," McKee said.

"We were in Covid [in 2020], gyms weren't open and the first fight I had six days' notice, so I didn't have any training.

"The second one, gyms were closed so I was only training three times a week with limited bodies, literally a bubble of four people.

"Now I'm training with 60 people, every night. I'm training twice a day, seven days a week. The difference is so vast.

"I can stand by the experience. I was under those lights and I know what it was like in the UFC, I've seen it and I've been around the show."

Rhys McKee wil return to UFC after winning and defending the Cage Warriors world title

McKee explained how winning a world title in front of a home crowd has gave him a fresh perspective and has only boosted his confidence ahead of Saturday's bout with Swiss-Congan fighter Loosa.

"When I was coming out of the UFC, those nights would not have interested me as much," he said on fighting in Ireland.

"Until then, I'd accepted that not many Irish fighters will get to do what I have done. I've headlined three Irish shows and I've won a world title - and defended it - in Dublin.

"They will always stand by me. As good as the UFC is going to be, it's going to be hard to beat those nights.

"To win a world title in front of my home crowd is something I dreamt of as a kid, so to do that and come out this end of it, it was a special night and I will always be in high regard regardless if I go to Vegas or Abu Dhabi.

"If I'm totally honest, the experience and what I've gained from it is that all the shows are the same.

"It's a different cage, a different brand and different gloves, but it's all the same and I've been used to big nights in my career."