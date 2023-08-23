Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Featherweight Leah McCourt will return to action against American Sara McMann at Bellator 300 in October.

The Northern Irishwoman is aiming to bounce back from a points defeat to Cat Zingano earlier this year.

McCourt, 31, came up just short against Zingano and faces another seasoned veteran in 42-year-old McMann.

Bellator 300 will have four title fights on its card in San Diego, including Briton Linton Vassell's bid to become heavyweight champion.

American Zingano is also in action as she aims to dethrone Cris Cyborg and end the Brazilian's two-year reign as featherweight champion.

The lightweight and women's flyweight titles are also on the line, with Usman Nurmagomedov defending his 155lbs belt against Brent Primus and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane up against champion Liz Carmouche.

The defeat to Zingano was McCourt's third of her career and her second in three fights after losing to Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh last year before beating Dayana Silva.

A win over McMann could fire McCourt back into title contention or a potential rematch with Kavanagh, who fights at Bellator Dublin on 23 September.

It is the second fight in a row in which McCourt will fight in America having having conducted most of her pro career in the UK and Ireland.