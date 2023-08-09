Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Claressa Shields has one win and one defeat in MMA and is undefeated in her 14-bout boxing career.

Boxing world champion Claressa Shields has signed a new multi-year deal with MMA promotion, the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

American Shields, who is the undisputed middleweight world champion in boxing, last fought in MMA in 2021, losing to Abigail Montes.

"I can't wait to return to The PFL Smart Cage," said Shields.

The 28-year-old's most recent bout was against Maricela Cornejo in June where she defended her boxing titles.

"My goal remains unchanged - I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously," added Shields.

"I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."

Shields, who is widely regarded as the best women's boxer of all time, made her MMA debut in 2021, knocking out Brittney Elkin, before losing to Montes four months later.

She is set to return to action in the PFL in 2024.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement," said PFL chief Peter Murray.

"We are proud to welcome 'The GWOAT' (greatest woman of all time) back to the PFL."