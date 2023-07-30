Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Welsh MMA fighter Mason Jones reflects on his return to the cage

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones marked his return with an impressive first round stoppage of Alexandre Ribeiro at Cage Warriors 158 in Rome.

Jones, 28, was in blistering form as he beat his Brazilian opponent with a barrage of pinpoint strikes.

The Blaenavon fighter showed no signs of ring rust despite a year out of the ring following the end of his UFC deal.

A flurry of strikes ended the fight with 1min, 38sec left in the first round.

Jones showed the kind of aggression which had previously seen him be a two-weight world champion in Cage Warriors.