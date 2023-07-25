Molly McCann says she will drop down to strawweight for her next fight following a surprise defeat to Julija Stoliarenko at UFC London.

Liverpool's McCann was the pre-fight favourite but was submitted in the first round at the O2 Arena, sustaining her second successive loss.

McCann, 33, has fought the entirety of her 19-fight career at flyweight.

"If there's one thing I know, it's how to overcome adversity and this is no different," McCann said on Instagram.

"20 months ago I was sitting in this same position. Two back to back losses and ready to pack it in. Then a boss run and my world changed forever.

"We have one more adjustment to make and I believe that will make all the difference in the world. [Being] the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it's time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!"

McCann entered the top-15 of the UFC women's flyweight rankings last year following impressive stoppage wins in March and July, but her momentum was halted by a defeat to Erin Blanchfield in November.

Lithuania's Stoliarenko, 30, cut down to flyweight for the first time in her 20-fight career for the bout with McCann, having previously fought at bantamweight and featherweight.

McCann apologised to fans as she left the octagon following defeat to Stoliarenko, before facing criticism online for her performance, and has vowed to return to action as soon as possible.

"To all the keyboard warriors who'll give me down the banks and want to tell me about myself - go ahead, I'm living my dream every single day," said McCann.

"I'm winning in life, the best team's around me, the best promotion in the world. This game has given me everything, and I am beyond blessed.

I'll be back sooner rather than later, thank you to everyone for their support."