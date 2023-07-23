Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig enjoyed a rousing middleweight debut, taking out Andre Muniz, via a second-round TKO (elbows), at UFC London.

Having suffered back-to-back loses at light heavyweight, the 35-year-old Scot was too powerful for his Brazilian opponent.

Craig gained the upper hand on the ground with his wrestling prowess, finishing Muniz off with a flurry of punches and elbows.

Fellow Scotsman Chris Duncan also enjoyed an impressive victory against the previously undefeated Yanal Ashmouz.

The 30-year-old, know as The Problem, dominated the Israeli for a unanimous 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 points decision, taking his MMA record to 11 wins from 12 fights.