Michael Page says he is "exploring his options" after announcing his contract with Bellator has come to an end.

The Londoner, nicknamed 'MVP', confirmed the news to Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour on Monday. external-link

The welterweight has won 17 of his 19 fights in Bellator, producing some spectacular knockouts across 10 years with the promotion.

"I am currently unemployed, I am officially a free agent," said the 36-year-old.

"It's a new space for me, I've never been in this place. Since joining with Bellator I've never looked back.

"I've had a great ride and enjoyed that journey, and it doesn't mean the journey has stopped here, it just means I'm having a look.

"I want to explore this space, just to see what I'm valued at - I want to see my worth. Let me explore the waters, the MMA ocean, and see what bites."

Last May, Page lost a decision to American Logan Storley in London for the interim welterweight title, before beating Goiti Yamauchi in March.

The division has since been unified by Yaroslav Amosov, with Page adding he was targeting a championship bout with the Ukrainian but his contract expired before negotiations could conclude.

He added that Bellator was "normally a lot sharper" with contract renewals, suggesting "I think there's a lot going on in the back office with their potential transition".