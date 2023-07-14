Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rhys McKee has not been shy about his ambitions on returning to the UFC

Rhys McKee is set to return to the UFC, two years after being released by the organisation.

The Ballymena fighter went on to win the Cage Warriors welterweight title, defending it with victory over Jimmy Wallhead in April.

The 27-year-old's UFC deal ended in 2021 after back to back defeats by Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono.

His return against welterweight Ange Loosa at UFC Paris on 2 September is set to confirmed shortly.

Speaking after his stoppage win over Wallhead, McKee said he had "ticked all the boxes asked of me and proven it's [the UFC] where I belong."

"I have 13 wins to my name, all 13 by way of finish, six wins in total with Cage Warriors, a world title claim and a defence in my last two, both in sold-out arenas as the headliner.

"I have proven I am ready for my return and they will see a different Rhys McKee to the man that was there. I just need that opportunity to do it.

"My training has been immense, my team are dialled in, my fight IQ has never been higher. I'm at a very exciting point right now, and I feel the world is at my feet.

"I just need that call and I'll be ready to go, as always."