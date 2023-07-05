Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor and Chandler are set to fight at an unconfirmed date following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter.

Ireland's Conor McGregor angrily shoved Michael Chandler as his losing streak continued on UFC reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

The pair are opposing coaches on the show with McGregor's team of prospects suffering six consecutive defeats.

Following Lee Hammond's loss, American Chandler accused McGregor, 34, of not caring for his fighters, prompting the confrontation.

"Maybe if you showed up for them - I show up for my team," said Chandler.

Addressing McGregor's team-mates, Chandler continued: "I'm sorry you're on that team - I would have been there for you."

As the rivals clashed, footage showed UFC president Dana White and security quickly running inside the octagon to separate the pair.

Chandler, 37, was referring to McGregor not appearing at his fighters' weigh-ins, with the former two-time UFC champion arguing he left them in the hands of his coaches, who are "among the best".

The UFC has announced that the pair will fight later this year with a date yet to be confirmed.

While Chandler boasted his team were "stacking" up wins, McGregor pointed to their future bout, replying "not against me Michael, you're not".

Doubts remain over whether the contest will take place this year, however, due to McGregor's status in the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (Usada) testing pool.

McGregor removed himself from the pool last year during his recovery from a serious knee injury, but under Usada rules, fighters must spend six months in the pool and provide at least two negative tests before they are eligible to compete.