Former lightweight title challenger Queally suffered defeat against Bryce Logan in February and is looking to end a three-fight losing streak.

Peter Queally will face Italy's Daniele Miceli at Bellator 299 at the 3Arena in Dublin on 23 September.

Welterweight Queally, 34, is one of four Irish fighters added to the card.

Ciaran Clarke takes on Poland's Przemyslaw Gorny, Darragh Kelly fights the Netherlands' Jelle Zeegers and Charlie Ward faces France's Gregory Babene.

A contest between Britain's Fabian Edwards and middleweight champion Johnny Eblen headlines the event.

Should Edwards, 30, win he will join his brother and UFC welterweight title holder Leon as a world champion.