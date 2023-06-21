Professional Fighters League: Irishman Will Fleury one of seven fighters to get doping suspension
Seven Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighters have been handed doping suspensions.
Irishman Will Fleury was one of the fighters to fail drug tests administered by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).
Fleury, 34, was banned for nine months and his last win, over Pole Krzysztof Jotko, was overturned to a no-contest.
Ex-UFC fighter Thiago Santos and the PFL's 2022 light-heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson were also suspended.
Santos and Wilkinson fought each other at PFL 1 in April and that points win for Wilkinson has now been overturned.
Brazilian Santos faces a six-month suspension for testing positive for clomifene, which is a women's fertility drug used to boost testosterone.
Australia's Wilkinson was banned for nine months for an "elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio".
Fleury tested positive for anabolic steroid drostanolone, receiving a total fine of $3,071 (£2,400), and will not be able to fight again until 1 January 2024.
Light-heavyweight Mohammad Fakhreddine, heavyweights Cezar Ferreira and Rizvan Kuniev, and featherweight Daniel Torres also received doping suspensions.
