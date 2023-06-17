Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The exchange took place after the main event in Atlanta

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion Francis Ngannou exchanged words as they came face to face at a Professional Fighters League event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The confrontation appeared respectful as Jones, 35, told PFL fighter Ngannou "you don't want no smoke".

American Jones was at the event with team-mate Maurice Green.

Cameroon's Ngannou, 36, was stripped of his UFC title in January after failing to agree a new contract.

Jones, who is a former light-heavyweight champion, beat Ciryl Gane in March for the belt, with Ngannou joining the PFL last month.

Ngannou, who is set to make his PFL debut in 2024, was at the event to discuss his signing with the broadcast team.

Wearing a PFL T-shirt and cap, Jones jokingly squeezed Ngannou's arms during their confrontation, appearing to size up the fellow heavyweight, before they laughed and shook hands.

Ngannou can be heard saying he wants to fight Jones one day, with Jones saying "we'll see" and questioning whether Ngannou could handle his wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

It is highly unlikely the pair will fight while still under contract with separate promotions.

Ngannou won 12 of his 14 fights in the UFC, becoming champion in 2021, while Jones, who is widely regarded as the best mixed martial artist of all time, has lost only once during his 29-fight, 15-year career.

The UFC has been working to set up a bout between Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic later in the year.