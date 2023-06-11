Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor sprayed the mascot with his pain relief spray as it was dragged off the court

Mascots being punched by professional fighters is not "the brightest thing in the world", UFC boss Dana White said after Conor McGregor reportedly injured the mascot for Miami Heat basketball team in a promotional stunt.

Former UFC champion McGregor hit Heat's furry mascot Burnie during half-time at an NBA Finals game in a supposed stunt for the Irishman's pain relief spray.

Reports claim external-link the unnamed man inside the Burnie costume had to have hospital treatment and was given pain medication, but is now back at home.

McGregor knocked Burnie down with one punch and landed another as he lay on the ground, before the character was dragged away.

Asked about the matter following UFC 289 in Vancouver, White also referenced a 2018 incident in which boxer Deontay Wilder was asked to punch an ESPN mascot.

"What's up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect?" White asked.

"What are those mascot things made out of? Unless you're like the Golden Knights mascot... I'm assuming it's a metal helmet... I wouldn't have professional fighters punch me in the face if I was a mascot.

"It doesn't seem like the brightest thing in the world."

Miami Heat lost 108-95 to go 3-1 down with two games of the NBA Finals remaining.

The team have declined to comment.