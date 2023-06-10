Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Nunes celebrated the victory with her daughter Raegan

UFC star Amanda Nunes has announced her retirement after a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

The 35-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest ever women's mixed martial artist, is the only woman to have held two titles in the promotion.

After her victory at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, she laid down her two belts in the centre of the canvas and announced it was her last fight.

"Tonight is the perfect night to retire," she said.

"My mum has been asking me so much to do this for so long. She can't take it anymore. I want to enjoy everything that I have made. I want to travel a bit with my family.

"I left my family in Brazil when I was so young for this dream but I never thought in my mind I would become a champion. But when I became a champion it was unbelievable.

"I'm from a small city in Brazil, no-one knows where it is, but I came here and I made it as a champion. Now I'm leaving. Thank you."

Nunes was in control of the bout throughout and defended her bantamweight title, winning by scores of 50-44, 50-44 and 50-43.

Nunes' stellar career has spanned 15 years and 27 fights, including two of the most dominant title reigns in UFC history. During her career she has beaten a host of former champions, including Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko.

She was originally set to face Julianna Pena in a trilogy fight before the former champion pulled out with injury last month and was replaced by Aldana.