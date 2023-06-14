Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 297 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago Date: Friday, 16 June 2023

Bellator 297 boasts two highly-anticipated title fights with both the light heavyweight and bantamweight belts on the line.

The current number two ranked pound-for-pound fighter Vadim Nemkov defends his light heavyweight title against former UFC star Yoel Romero in what promises to be an action-packed brawl.

Romero comes into the fight following two vicious knockout victories in 2022, whereas Nemkov is yet to lose a bout since signing for Bellator six years ago.

If that was not enough, the co-main showcases number one ranked pound-for-pound legend Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire looking to make history against bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

'Pitbull' could become the first three-division champion inside a major fighting organisation as the featherweight king drops down to 135 pounds.

To achieve this dream, he must defeat Pettis who has not fought since first defending the belt in December 2021.

Elsewhere on the main card, another ex-UFC man Corey Anderson takes on 'Mr Wonderful' Phil Davis, while on the undercard former middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford faces the undefeated Imamshafi Aliev.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 23:00 BST, 16 June Cody Law v Edwin Chavez Jordan Newman v Matthew Perry Timur Khizriev v Richie Smullen Norbert Növényi Jr. v Kamil Oniszczuk Mike Hamel v Shamil Nikaev Archie Colgan v Emmanuel Sanchez Wladmir Gouvea v Gabriel Sayeg Karl Moore v Alex Polizzi Jaleel Willis v Ramazan Kuramagomedov Leandro Higo v Nikita Mikhailov Gadzhi Rabadanov v Pieter Buist Imamshafi Aliev v Austin Vanderford Kyle Crutchmer v Bobby Nash

Main card, from 02:00 BST, 17 June Daniel James v Gökhan Saricam Corey Anderson v Phil Davis Sergio Pettis (c) v Patrício Pitbull Vadim Nemkov (c) v Yoel Romero

