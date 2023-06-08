Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Shauna Bannon's most recent fight was an impressive points victory over Finland's Minna Grusander at Invicta FC 52 in March

Ireland's Shauna Bannon has signed with the UFC and will make her promotional debut in London on 22 July.

The 29-year-old is only the second Irishwoman to join the UFC after Aisling Daly, who last fought in 2015.

Bannon joins compatriots Conor McGregor and Ian Garry in the UFC and will compete in the strawweight division.

"I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career," she said. "So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here."

Bannon trains under coach Paddy Holohan, who fought five times in the UFC and retired in 2015.

Bannon has only five wins in her pro career, but boasts an extensive amateur record including a gold medal at the 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Cup and silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Several UFC stars have progressed from the all-women Invicta promotion, including former champions Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza and current two-weight champion Amanda Nunes.