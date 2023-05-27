Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McKee beat Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286 last year

American MMA star AJ McKee will take on Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in Tokyo's Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, 30 July.

The fight, a Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final, will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Former featherweight champion McKee, 28, signed a new long-term deal with Bellator earlier this year.

Brazil's Patricky is a former lightweight champion and the brother of featherweight supremo Patricio - the only man to beat McKee in his career.

McKee fought in Japan earlier this year as part of a team of Bellator fighters that competed against Rizin fighters on New Year's Day.

Also on the bill in July, Kyoji Horiguchi will take on Makoto 'Shinryu' Takahashi in a flyweight world title fight while Kana Watanabe faces Veta Arteaga in a women's flyweight bout.