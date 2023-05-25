Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh will face Australian Sara Collins at Bellator Dublin on 23 September.

Kavanagh, 37, last fought in February, beating New Zealand's Janay Harding, while Collins, 32, has won the first four fights of her career.

A win for fourth-ranked featherweight Kavanagh would further strengthen her title credentials.

A middleweight championship bout between Birmingham's Fabian Edwards and Johnny Eblen headlines the card.

Edwards, 30, beat Dutchman Gegard Mousasi in Paris earlier this month, earning the shot at American champion Eblen.

Elsewhere, fellow Briton Luke Trainer takes on Lithuania's Laurynas Urbonavicius at light-heavyweight.

Trainer, 27 is looking to build further momentum following two successive first-round finishes.

Other fights announced include Scotland's Mark Ewen taking on Noah Gugnon, of France, and Ireland's Kenny Mokhonoana against Wales' Josh O'Connor.